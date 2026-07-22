Big feelings, tiny stanzas

NT BUZZ

In an effort to encourage literary creativity and promote Konkani writing among young students, the Dalgado Konknni Akademi (DKA) organised a poem writing workshop at Our Lady of the Rosary High School, Dona Paula recently. The workshop aimed to develop students’ creative writing skills and inspire them to express their thoughts and emotions through poetry.

The workshop was conducted by poet, writer and literary guide Pandharinath Damodar Lotlikar, who introduced the students to the fundamentals of poetry. Through interactive sessions and practical writing exercises, he explained the essential elements of poem writing, including imagination, rhythm, expression and the effective use of language. Students enthusiastically participated in the activities, displaying keen interest in creative

writing.

President of the Dalgado Konknni Akademi Fr. Myron Jeson Barreto highlighted the significance of poetry in shaping young minds. He encouraged students to cultivate the habit of reading and writing as a means of expressing their creativity and preserving the rich heritage of Konkani

literature.

The programme was coordinated by teacher Antoneta D’Souza. Certificates of participation were distributed to all the students who attended the workshop.