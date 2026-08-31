Goa News

Mumbai cops book Goan duo for extorting Rs 41 lakh from real estate firm

nt
nt

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case against two Goa residents Siddhesh Jana Tari, Pritesh Salgaonkar and their associates who allegedly took Rs 41 lakh and demanded Rs 6 crore from a real estate company’s representative to allow uninterrupted work on an ongoing project at Karapur in Bicholim, an official said on Sunday.

The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on August 27 following a complaint by a liaison officer with ‘The House of Abhinandan Lodha’, who alleged that the accused threatened to halt construction at the project site unless paid, the official said.

“The Karapur-Sarvan agitation is completing almost nearing 150 days. Instead of listening to citizens fighting for their land and addressing their concerns, are attempts being made to intimidate protestors and prevent people from coming out in solidarity with them?” said  GPCC chief Girish Chodankar. He said the extortion allegations must be tested fairly before the law. “Allegations cannot be used as a shortcut to suppress democratic dissent.”

Share This Article
Previous Article India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties, strike uranium deal
Next Article Siolim-Marna p’yat cracks down on illegal hoardings, to slap Rs 20k-plus fine, FIRs

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -

You Might Also Like