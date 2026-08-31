Siolim-Marna p’yat cracks down on illegal hoardings, to slap Rs 20k-plus fine, FIRs

Mapusa: The Siolim-Marna gram sabha unanimously resolved to prohibit unauthorised hoardings in the panchayat jurisdiction and impose a penalty of Rs 20,000 or more on each of them. It also decided to register FIRs against those responsible for erecting them.

Besides roadside hoardings, implementation of the new four-bin waste management system, online payment of house tax, wages for labourers and other local matters were discussed.

Raising the issue of hoardings, local Joachim Barros questioned the panchayat about the number of hoardings erected along roads in the village and whether they had the required panchayat permission.

Deputy sarpanch Sandesh Hadfadkar said hoardings were often erected without obtaining permission from the panchayat.

Another local, Gregory D’Souza, questioned the panchayat about the new solid waste management system involving four bins for wet, dry, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste and sought details about its implementation.

Hadfadkar said the panchayat had not received any circular regarding the four-bin system. However, he said details would be sought and awareness would be created among school students after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

D’Souza also sought an online facility for payment of house tax. He also urged the panchayat to recognise Siolim-Marna residents who were excelling and bringing glory to the village. Following the discussion, it was decided to felicitate them during Independence Day, Republic Day and other functions.

The gram sabha further resolved that all four ordinary gram sabhas held annually should be broadcast live from beginning to end. It also decided that video recordings of the meetings should be uploaded on the panchayat website for public reference.

Residents also demanded a scientific carrying-capacity study of Siolim, citing concerns over unplanned development and increasing construction activity in the village.