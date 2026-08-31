Pre-1991 CRZ homes may qualify for regularisation: GCZMA

Panaji: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has decided that residential dwelling units existing before February 1991 may be considered for regularisation if they meet specified conditions and are supported by conclusive documentary evidence.

The decision was taken at the authority’s 537th meeting, while considering applications referred by deputy collectors seeking clarification on CRZ limits in cases involving regularisation under the Goa Regularisation of Unauthorised Construction Act, 2016.

Under the Act, deputy collectors are empowered to examine and, subject to the provisions of the law and applicable rules, regularise certain specified residential and commercial structures constructed on private, comunidade or government land.

However, uncertainty has arisen in cases where such structures fall within, or are alleged to fall within, CRZ areas.

The matter has increasingly been referred to the GCZMA by deputy collectors for clarification on the applicable CRZ status and limits. The authority said that repeated individual references had created a need for a “more systematic and uniform procedure” to deal with such cases.

According to the decision, a residential dwelling unit that existed before February 1991, has valid approvals from the authorities concerned and whose existence is established through conclusive documentary evidence may be considered for regularisation by the competent officer under the procedure prescribed by the 2016 Act.

The GCZMA has, however, made clear that the decision does not amount to blanket regularisation of old structures. The dwelling must continue to exist in the same shape and size and meet the other requirements prescribed under the law.

The authority further decided that structures erected after 1991 must be referred to the GCZMA before any decision is taken.

The decision applies to cases involving legacy structures in CRZ areas and seeks to establish a consistent approach to their assessment. The authority said that CRZ clarifications should be based on the approved CRZ map, Coastal Zone Management Plan, relevant notifications and statutory provisions prevailing on the date of consideration.

The proposed standard procedure is intended to ensure uniformity, transparency and consistency while facilitating quicker disposal of regularisation applications by the concerned Deputy Collectors.