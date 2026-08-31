Porvorim flyover open to traffic from Sept 11

Public to be allowed to walk on it on Sept 7 and 8

Panaji: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Rs 364.68 crore Porvorim Elevated Corridor on September 9 at 6 pm, PWD Minister Digambar Kamat said on Sunday.

The corridor will open to vehicular traffic from September 11 at 4 pm.

“The public will be allowed to walk on the corridor on September 7 and 8 before the inauguration. Vehicular traffic will begin from September 11 at 4 pm,” said Kamat.

He said the inauguration programme had been planned with arrangements being made for public access and the movement of ministers, MLAs and invitees.

On the day of the inauguration, public entry to the corridor will be permitted only from the Mapusa-Guirim side.

Ministers and MLAs will be allowed to enter from the Majestic side 30 minutes before the programme.

The formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on the corridor, with an invitee list of around 3,000 to 4,000 people.

During the ceremony, access to the corridor will be restricted to official buses, ministers’ vehicles and people carrying designated passes. Kamat said the public should cooperate with the arrangements, particularly as the programme coincides with preparations for the Ganpati festival.

“There is no room for ego here; we must recognise the sacrifices of our local representatives, including the sarpanch, whose contributions will be honoured on the plaque,” Kamat said.

He said safety arrangements were also being completed. Debris was being cleared before the opening, while speed limits would be governed by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Regulations and National Highway Specifications.