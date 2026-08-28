N Goa targets zero pendency for hit-and-run compensation

NT Reporter

Panaji

North Goa Collector Ankit Yadav, assuring speedy processing and disbursement of compensation claims

for victims of unidentified hit-and-run accidents, said that monthly review meetings will be held to ensure zero pendency at the district level.

North Goa processed its first two cases under the Central government’s compensation scheme for victims of hit-and-run motor accidents. Cheques were handed over to the families of a victim who died and another who was injured, on Thursday. The administration said three more cases are currently under process and would also be expedited.

“The administration will regularly review the status of claims to prevent delays at its end. For this, we will convene monthly meetings,” he said.

Under the scheme, victims of hit-and-run accidents in which the offending vehicle cannot be identified are entitled to compensation of Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 50,000 in case of grievous injury.

“A claim begins with a proposal from the Deputy Collector’s office, supported by documents relating to the accident and the victim. We process it and send it to the insurance agency who then approve the claim,” said Yadav. These documents include the medical report and police report, along with other relevant records required for verification.

The process involves coordination between the district administration, police, Transport Department and insurance agency.

The administration also plans to publicise the first successful claims to create awareness about the financial assistance available to victims and families of hit-and-run accidents.