GHRC notices to top officials over Colvale jail sewage problem

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Prisons and Principal Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) over a long-pending sewage problem at the Central Jail, Colvale. It observed that, prima facie, the human rights of inmates and those working at the jail were being affected.

The Commission acted on an email complaint received on August 26 from Adv Savio Travasso, nominee of the Board of Visitors, Central Jail, Colvale. As per the complaint, persistent sewage-related problems and foul smell within the jail premises were continuing since 2021 despite repeated follow-ups with PWD

officials.

The complaint said that the issue posed possible health issues for inmates and raised the need to prevent hazardous living conditions and communicable diseases through better sanitation and hygiene.

Acting on the complaint, the GHRC said there “appears to be negligence and delay” on the part of the PWD and stressed the need to expedite the work.

The three respondents have been directed to submit their replies and remain present for the hearing scheduled for September 11 at 10.30 am.