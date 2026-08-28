High Court directs state, Centre to submit stray dog census figures

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court has directed the state and Union Animal Husbandry departments to place official census figures on record and issued compliance directions to local governing bodies over the implementation of animal birth control measures for stray dogs.

The court’s directions came after official gazette notifications revealed that the stray dog-to-human population ratio in Goa rose from 3% in 2014 to 9% in November 2022. Based on a human population of approximately 16 lakh, the street dog count is estimated at nearly 1.5 lakh, contrasting with disputed central estimates citing around 56,000 dogs.

The High Court impleaded the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry as a new respondent alongside the State Animal Husbandry Secretary. Both authorities must submit comprehensive stray dog census data by the next hearing.

Under the 2022 policy formulated as per Supreme Court directions, authorities are mandated to achieve a 70% sterilisation rate for stray dogs within five years.

The High Court also directed all 13 municipal councils to submit compliance reports. Chief Officers have been directed to file their respective affidavits detailing the existing infrastructure before the next date of hearing, which is fixed for

September 1.

The court’s directions came against the backdrop of concerns over the implementation of animal birth control measures and the differing estimates of Goa’s stray dog population.