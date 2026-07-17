Nat’l students union seeks supplementary exams for final-year GU students

NT Reporter

Panaji

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)-Goa has submitted a memorandum to the Registrar of Goa University seeking the introduction of supplementary examinations for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students with backlog papers through a special amendment to the existing University Ordinance.

The NSUI-Goa delegation said that while first and second-year students are eligible for Allowed to Keep Terms (ATKT) and supplementary examinations, no such provision exists for students in the final year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes. As a result, students who fail even a single paper have to wait an entire academic year to reappear for the examination, delaying completion of their degree and affecting their future prospects.

The memorandum said that the present system has academic, financial and psychological consequences, including the loss of an academic year, delayed degree certificates, missed employment opportunities, inability to secure admission for higher education in the same academic cycle, additional financial burden on families, and increased stress and uncertainty.

NSUI-Goa urged the University to amend the existing Ordinance and examination regulations, conduct supplementary examinations within a reasonable period after the declaration of final semester results, and issue provisional as well as degree certificates immediately after students clear the supplementary examinations so they can pursue higher education and employment without losing a year.

During the meeting, the Registrar informed the NSUI-Goa delegation that the University was already examining the issue and that the proposal would be placed before the next meeting of the competent University authority to work towards a suitable solution.