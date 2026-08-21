New BJP state headquarters built using own funds: Sawant

Ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar among those who visited new party bldg

Panaji: Ahead of the inauguration of the new state BJP office building at Kadamba Plateau by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on September 6, a puja and religious rituals was held at the premises on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP state president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik unveiled the nameplate of the party’s new headquarters, marking another key moment in the religious ceremonies. Naik performed the Vastu Shanti Puja to mark the auspicious beginning of the new building.

Sawant said it had been a long-pending dream of BJP leaders and workers to have an office for the party.

“The building has been constructed with the contributions from workers and this building will survive for next 100 years,” he said. “BJP workers will work for the state through this office.”

Sawant said the new office building has designated offices for the state party president, chief minister, general secretaries and MPs.

“Congress leaders who could not take care of the country or their own party should stop make the statements,” he said, reacting to Congress statements on the BJP’s new state office building. “We have built our office on our own,” he said.

Naik also hit back at the Congress over its ‘Chanda Chori Bhavan’ remark, saying the Congress is “out of its mind” and that the new BJP headquarters is a Karyakarta Bhavan, built through contributions from party workers and MLAs.

He accused the Congress of betraying the people of Goa despite being in power for many years, alleging that its leaders focused on building houses for themselves instead of working for the people.

Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar was among those who visited the new BJP office building, along with Union Minister Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanavade, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, MGP chief Pandurang Dhavalikar, MGP MLA Jit Arolkar and others.

Reacting to his visit, Parsekar said, “I felt like I have returned to my own home, as I had not gone anywhere.”

Parsekar had kept his distance from the BJP after being denied the party’s Assembly ticket in the 2022 elections.