MGP ahead in Ponda, says Sudin Dhavalikar, cites internal survey

Panaji: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has claimed that currently it tops in the Ponda electoral constituency as far as the prospects at the state assembly election are concerned.

Power Minister and MGP leader, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that his party stands very strong in Ponda if the political equations are considered. Quoting a latest internal survey conducted by his party in Ponda constituency, he said that today MGP is in the forefront and has best chances of victory at the assembly polls.

Dhavalikar admitted that there have been some obstacles and technical difficulties in carrying out the developmental works, due to which they have been slowed down during past four years of the government.

“However, efforts are being made to bring these facts before the public,” he said.

The MGP leader also said that his party is working within the framework of democracy, based on the basic ideology of “of the people, by the people, and for the people”, and is a part of the coalition government that is carrying out the developmental works while observing the

“Yuti dharma”.Dhavalikar also admitted that there is scarcity of drinking water in Ponda and adjacent areas, and efforts are on by the department of water resources to find a solution for the same.

Reacting to the Janata Darbar conducted by the Minister for Water Resources, Subhash Shirodkar, he said that there is freedom of work for everyone under democracy.