New policy can make Goa nat’l co-op model: Sawant

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, called for the Goa State Cooperative Policy to be implemented in its true spirit, saying it could help transform Goa into a model state in the co-operative sector.

Speaking after inaugurating the Sahakar Seva Bhavan at Merces on Goa Revolution Day, Sawant outlined the government’s vision for the sector and said the policy aims to strengthen governance, accountability and member participation through the use of modern technology.

“Goa has more than 5,600 cooperative societies, including around 3,000 housing societies, 1,450 self-help groups and several dairy, consumer and fisheries cooperatives. The sector has significant growth potential and could achieve a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore through collective effort,” said Sawant.

He said that if the vision of ‘Sahakar se Samriddhi’ is followed, it will not take long for the state to become a field leader.

“The policy focuses on computerisation of cooperative societies, capacity building of members

and the adoption of modern business practices,”

said Sawant.

With the newly inaugurated Sahakar Seva Bhavan, the department now has a permanent facility for training and administration instead of functioning from rented premises, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government would extend full support for the strengthening of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and multipurpose cooperative units.

“This is not just a government building; it is a Sahakar Bhavan for every worker and chairman in the sector,” he said.

Sawant also said his government had fulfilled its commitment to provide employment to eligible wards of freedom fighters.

He distributed 22 appointment letters and said that while only a portion of such vacancies had been filled before 2019, the government had cleared the backlog, including cases involving applicants up to 58 years of age.

“I feel immense pride that our government has delivered justice to the families of those who sacrificed for our soil,” he said.