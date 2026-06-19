Rights panel takes suo motu cognisance of worms in Zarme water

NT Report

Panaji

The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports of worm-like organisms being found in drinking water supplied to Zarme village in Sattari and has issued notices to the Public Works Department and the Health Department seeking detailed reports.

The commission initiated proceedings after taking note of newspaper reports published on June 11 that highlighted the presence of worms in drinking water in the village and raised questions over water quality and public health.

In its order passed by GHRC chairperson Justice Bharat Deshpande and member Pramod Kamat, the commission said it had examined the newspaper reports and found the matter required attention. Access to safe drinking water is linked to the protection of human rights, it said.

Acting on its own motion, the commission directed notices to the Principal Chief Engineer of the PWD, the Secretary (Health), and the Assistant Engineer of PWD Sub-Division IV, Works Division XVI, Valpoi. It has sought reports on the issue.

The authorities have been directed to appear personally or through authorised representatives and submit their reports before the commission on June 23 at 10.30 am. Copies of the newspaper reports have been enclosed with the notices.