New political party takes shape; likely to queer Congress pitch  

Venugopal to arrive in Goa today to tackle ‘dissidence’

Roque Dias

Margao: In a new development on Goa’s political chessboard, a new political outfit, named the Goa Congress Party, has formally applied for registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The buzz is that some dissident Congressmen are behind the move and All India Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal is arriving in Goa today (Friday) to tackle the simmering dissident activities.

Headed by Francisco Antonio Jacinto Gouveia, the party has established its headquarters at House No 169/1, Velsao, Cansaulim, in Mormugao taluka. Vaman Gaonkar of Vaiginim, Mayem, is the vice-president, Rohidas Gadekar of Socorro (Bardez) is the general secretary, and Bruno Francisco Pereira of Velsao takes charge as the treasurer.

The application has been made under Section 29(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and a notice has been published in a local daily to this effect. The notice gives the public a 30-day window to submit any objections regarding the party’s registration to the ECI.

This development comes two days after GPCC president Girish Chodankar alleged that the BJP from behind the scene, was floating a ‘secular’ political party to split Congress votes in South Goa and that Rs 100 crore was earmarked for it.

Rubbishing the charge, the BJP had said that Chodankar was making wild allegations.

In a state where victory margins are often thin, the entry of the ‘Goa Congress Party’ could disrupt established equations in key constituencies, a political observer said.

The Goa Pradesh Congress unit is also called the Congress party. Long ago there was a regional party by the name Goa Congress.

Dr. Wilfred de Souza broke away from the Indian National Congress and established Goa Congress in mid-1980s. In the Assembly elections held 1984, all his candidates including himself lost; only Luizinho Faleiro was elected from Navelim seat.

Chodankar, in a post on social media at night said the announcement of the new political party comes as no surprise. Whenever the BJP senses public anger and anti-incumbency, it resorts to its “old playbook” – sponsoring political outfits to split secular vote, he alleged.

Indirectly reacting to the social media posts of possibility of split in the party, Chodankar said there is no split in the Congress. “The party is united, stronger than ever…”

The simmering discontent started days after Chodankar was appointed president of GPCC replacing Amit Patkar. Soon after he assumed charge, Patkar’s supporters were vocal in questioning about the leadership change. Sources said that a few disgruntled leaders – mainly from the earlier committee – have threatened to quit with some of them likely to join the new – Goa Congress Party.

In the wake of this development, Venugopal’s visit assumes significance. The question is whether he will be able to convince the ‘dissidents’ to stay back.

Also, the sources indicated that Venugopal may also speak to party’s ally Goa Forward Party leaders. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai has recently said that his party was ever willing to cooperate with the Congress to fight the BJP. However, due to differences and groupism in the Congress, the tie-up or merger proposal has not moved forward.