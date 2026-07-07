No new rental licences, says CM;vows aid to motorcycle taxi pilots

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that the government will not issue new licences for rent-a-bike and rent-a-car services, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the rapid growth of the rent-a-bike business has severely impacted the livelihood of the state’s traditional motorcycle taxi pilots.

Assuring full government support to the community, Sawant also warned of stringent action against private vehicles illegally ferrying passengers.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘MajheApp Driver’ service, Sawant said that the number of motorcycle taxi pilots in the state has dwindled significantly due to rent-a-bike services. “We will not issue such licences anymore,” he said, emphasising the government’s commitment to protecting the traditional profession.

The MajheApp Driver service aims to provide last-mile connectivity at government-approved fares while enabling passengers to digitally book the motorcycle taxis, Sawant said.

He, however, rejected concerns that pilots would be compelled to join the platform.

“Joining the app-based system is completely voluntary and no one is being forced to participate. Those who do not wish to join are free to continue operating as they always have. There is no need for agitation or confusion. Our objective is modernisation, not compulsion,” Sawant said, urging motorcycle taxi pilots not to be misled by misinformation surrounding the initiative.

Seeking to expand income opportunities for the motorcycle taxi pilots, Sawant suggested they tap into the growing home delivery market through the app. “Many delivery vehicles are being operated by non-locals. Our local pilots can easily take up services such as pizza and parcel deliveries, especially in interior areas, and create an additional source of income,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning against the illegal transport of passengers, the Chief Minister said, “Private vehicles will no longer be allowed to ferry passengers. Police and transport departments will take strict action and seize such vehicles.”

Goa Motorcycle Taxi Rider Association president Suresh Thakur said that only 1,213 motorcycle taxi pilots remain in Goa, with many forced out of the profession due to the rise in the rent-a-bike business and illegal private taxi operations. He expressed confidence that ‘MajheApp Driver’ would help revive the sector by increasing passenger bookings.

Thakur also said that the association has secured an approval under a central government scheme for a 50% subsidy on electric motorcycles. “I personally followed up with the Union ministry and a private company to develop specialised electric motorcycles for motorcycle taxi pilots,” he said.

With the Chief Minister now announcing an additional 50% subsidy from the state, Thakur said that the motorcycles could effectively become free of cost, though he clarified that the state subsidy proposal is still under discussion. The association hopes to launch the specialised e-motorcycles during Dussehra in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.