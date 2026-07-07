32 Dudhsagar trekkers fined Rs 16K for track trespassing

NT Reporter

Vasco

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Western Railway’s Hubballi Division on Sunday fined 32 tourists a total of Rs 16,000 for illegally trekking along railway tracks to reach Dudhsagar Falls despite restrictions imposed for public safety.

The action was taken during a special weekend drive conducted by an RPF task force. Surprise checks were carried out in the Dudhsagar and Sonalium railway station areas where 32 tourists were found trespassing on railway tracks through the forest route to reach the falls.

All the tourists were booked under Section 147 of the Railways Act under the Jan Vishwas Act and fined Rs 500 each.

Railway authorities said public access to Dudhsagar Falls through the railway route has been prohibited due to safety concerns, particularly during the monsoon season when tracks and surrounding areas become hazardous.

Special surveillance has now been intensified in the Dudhsagar area under the guidance of Alok Kumar, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Hubballi, with the RPF Belagavi Unit and Vasco RPF post monitoring the area.