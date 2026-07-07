Shirodkar proposes 5-society auditsystem, mini co-op banks in schools

NT Reporter

Ponda

Cooperation Minister Subhash Shirodkar, on Monday, called for greater accountability in Goa’s co-operative sector, saying every Junior Auditor and Auditor should be assigned five co-operative societies to monitor their performance and facilitate their

upgradation.

The Minister announced plans to establish mini co-operative banks in

100 schools and colleges

to give students early exposure to the co-operative movement.

He urged honest and dedicated individuals to join the sector and strengthen

its foundation.

“The co-operative movement remains a key driver of the state’s economy. There is need to eliminate malpractices in the sector through transparency, digitisation and the use of artificial intelligence,” said Shirodkar, while addressing the valedictory function of the National Co-operative Week celebrations at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda.

Shirodkar said women self-help groups are

being provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 through the Co-operation Department.

He also outlined efforts

to expand co-operative activities in agriculture, fisheries, EV infrastructure and other sectors.

The function recognised outstanding contributions to the co-operative

movement.

Mashel Urban Co-operative Society Ltd, Marcel, received the Best Co-operative Society Award (2024-25). Former Goa State Co-operative Bank chairman Ulhas Uttam Phaldesai received the Sahakar Shri Award, while Goa Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Anil Gaunekar was presented the Sahakar Bhushan Award. Posthumous recognition was conferred on late Shripati Dattaram Gaonkar, while Vasant Ram Devli (Devidas) and Ashok Gopinath Naik received Individual Assistance Awards.

Seventeen co-operative societies with zero NPAs were also felicitated.

Among those present were Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai, NABARD General Manager Sandeep Dharkar, Registrar of Co-operative Societies Ashutosh Apte, Kaushik Desai, Balaji Sawant and other officials.

Congratulating the awardees, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai said their achievements would encourage other co-operative institutions to adopt transparency, innovation and good governance while strengthening the sector.