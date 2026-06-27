No urban status without panchayat consent: Govt

Fears trigger protests across villages in state

Margao/Panaji: Amid strong opposition emanating from several villages and also from the opposition political parties over fears of urban status being imposed on 56 villages, the Goa government on Friday assured that a decision about notifying a village as an ‘urban area’ will be taken only after consulting the respective panchayat.

Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate said the government will take an appropriate decision only after due consultation.

What has triggered the protests across villages is the circular issued by the Block Development Officers (BDOs) dated June 22, following directions issued by the Director of Panchayats asking the panchayats to go through the notification dated January 30, 2020, and submit their comments on the inclusion of their villages as “urban areas”, within 15 days from the date of receipt of the circular.

Six years ago, through a notification dated January 29, 2020, the Goa government had proposed to include 56 village areas into the urban area limits, a move that had triggered strong opposition from villagers and the elected representatives. This had compelled the government to withdraw the proposal by a notification issued by the Department of Revenue dated February 18, 2020, (during the Covid-19 pandemic).

Under Secretary Revenue-I, Vrushika Kauthankar, through a letter dated May 13, 2026, had asked the Director of Panchayats to solicit comments from the concerned villages on the said proposal, which was notified in the official gazette dated January 30, 2020.

“Now, the government has decided to revisit the proposal regarding the notification of urban areas. In this regard, you are requested to solicit comments from the respective villages mentioned in the notification regarding their proposed designation as urban areas and submit the same to this department for further necessary action,” Kaunthankar’s letter specified.

Accordingly, on May 26, 2026, Mahadev Araundekar, the Director for Panchayats, wrote to the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to instruct the village panchayats to review the same notification dated January 30, 2020, and submit their comments.

Monserrate said that the government had notified certain villages as urban areas in 2020 and had subsequently withdrawn the said notification. He further said that recently, village panchayat of Taleigao sent a representation to the government that it fulfilled the criteria prescribed for a Census Town.

“In view of the representation, the matter was examined (by the government) and the area was notified as an urban area,” Monserrate said. Subsequently, the department decided to ascertain the views of the other panchayats earlier notified as urban areas, the minister said.

“Accordingly, the Directorate of Panchayats has been requested to obtain the comments and views of these panchayats,” he said.

A decision will be taken only after considering the views of each notified panchayat to ensure that it reflects the consensus and aspirations of the affected villages, Monserrate said.

In the January 2020 notification, which has now been referred to by the authorities, four villages were in Pernem taluka namely Arambol, Morjim, Mandrem and Parcem. Bardez has 14 villages namely – Aldona, Anjuna, Calangute, Candolim, Colvale, Guirim, Moira, Nerul, Penha de Franca (Britona), Pilerne, Reis Magos, Salvador do Mundo, Siolim and Socorro; Karapur in Bicholim and Onda in Sattari.

In Tiswadi, Bambolim, Calapur (Santa Cruz), Chimbel, Cumbarjua, Goa Velha, Jua (Sant Estevam), Mercurim and Murda were proposed to be given ‘urban area’ tag. Similarly, the villages proposed in Ponda taluka included Bandora, Borim, Khandola, Curti, Marcaim, Orgao, Priol, Quela and Usgao.

In Salcete taluka, which has so far seen major opposition, the following villages are proposed to be given urban status – Benaulim, Aquem, Chinchinim, Curtorim, Davorlim, Nuvem, Raia, San Jose de Areal and Varca. There is mention of Navelim village, but it is not listed under Salcete taluka.

Chicalim, Verna, Cortalim, Pale and Sancoale are proposed under Mormugao taluka and the list also includes Xeldem in Quepem and Sanvordem in Sanguem taluka.

As this is the election year, it is to be seen whether the state government will go ahead in declaring the 56 villages as ‘urban areas’.