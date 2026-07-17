Argentina ‘Messi’ up England’s coming home dream

Argentina produced another trademark late comeback to defeat England 2-1 and book their place in a second successive FIFA World Cup final.

After a tense first half with few chances, Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, finishing off a flowing move sparked by Declan Rice and Morgan Rogers.

England looked set for a place in the final until Lionel Messi took control in the closing stages. The Argentine captain set up Enzo Fernández’s equaliser in the 85th minute before delivering another pinpoint cross seven minutes later for Lautaro Martínez to head

home the winner.

The turnaround sent the defending champions into their seventh World Cup final, where they will face Spain in a blockbuster showdown between the reigning world champions and the reigning European

champions.