Argentina risk FIFA punishment

Argentina’s post-match celebrations following their dramatic 2-1 World Cup semifinal victory over England on Wednesday drew attention beyond the result, as several players displayed a banner supporting the nation’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

After rallying from a goal down in the closing minutes to secure a place in a second consecutive World Cup final, members of Lionel Scaloni’s squad posed with a banner reading, “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falkland Islands are Argentine”) before leaving it on the pitch.

The display came despite Scaloni’s pre-match insistence that the occasion should not be overshadowed by the long-running sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

Known as the Malvinas in Argentina, the islands remain a highly sensitive issue between the two countries following the 1982 conflict that left 655 Argentine servicemen, 255 British servicemen and three island residents dead.

The incident could invite scrutiny from FIFA, which has consistently prohibited political messages at its competitions. Under IFAB regulations, players are not permitted to display political, religious or personal slogans, statements or

images.