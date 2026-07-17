India falter in second ODI

Agencies

Cardiff

England bounced back in style with a four-wicket win to level the ODI series 1-1. Their victory was set up by a superb bowling effort, as their pace attack bowled India out for just 233. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson claimed three wickets each, while England’s seamers kept India under pressure throughout.

India’s innings revolved around Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the only batters to make substantial contributions. Kohli anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Iyer added a valuable 66. A late burst from Jasprit Bumrah gave India some extra runs, but the total still felt below par on a helpful surface.

India hit back early in the chase, with Bumrah removing Ben Duckett off the first ball and Prasidh Krishna dismissing Jacob Bethell to put England under pressure. But once the ball softened, Joe Root took complete control.

Root was the difference between the two sides — calm, classy and unflappable. He guided the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 99*, rotating the strike effortlessly and punishing loose deliveries. Support from Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Gus Atkinson ensured England stayed ahead throughout.

Root may have missed out on a century by just one run, but his match-winning knock was a masterclass in chasing under pressure.

With the series tied at 1-1, all eyes now turn to Lord’s for a thrilling decider.