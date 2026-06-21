Officials collect water samples after dead fish found near Curchorem plant

NT Reporter

Curchorem

A day after dead fish were found in a nullah near the garbage treatment plant at Curchorem, officials of the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) and health authorities visited the site and collected water samples for testing.

The inspection followed protests by former councillor Pushkal Sawant and youth activist Dattaraj Desai, who alleged that wastewater from the garbage treatment plant was responsible for the fish deaths.

After receiving information about the incident, the two had visited the nullah, which flows towards Karmaliwada before joining Nanda Lake. They questioned officials at the plant over the alleged discharge of wastewater into the watercourse and warned of an agitation if immediate corrective measures were not taken.

On Saturday morning, officials from the Community Health Centre, Cacora, inspected the plant and the nearby nullah.

A GSPCB team comprising junior engineer Prabhudesai, Samir Borkar and scientific assistant Shekhar Parab later visited the site and collected water samples. Junior engineer Prabhudesai said the test report would be ready within 15 days, after which further action would be taken.

Sawant, who was present during the inspection, said prompt action was necessary if wastewater from the plant was entering the nullah. He said the water eventually reaches Nanda Lake and could affect its ecosystem.

Desai said he had informed Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai about the issue and claimed Sardesai had assured him that he would write to the United Nations seeking attention to the matter. Desai also expressed concern that wastewater entering the nullah could ultimately impact Nanda Lake, a Ramsar site.

He further alleged that the state government was reluctant to act against the plant.