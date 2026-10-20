Panaji firm cheated of Rs 6.37 lakh in WhatsApp fraud

Panaji: In what appears to be another form of online fraud, a Panaji-based firm dealing in pumps, motors and accessories was allegedly cheated of over Rs 6.37 lakh after an unidentified person placed orders through WhatsApp and provided false payment references as proof of NEFT transactions.

The Panaji Police have registered an FIR in the case.

According to the complaint filed by the 64-year-old proprietor of the firm, the accused placed orders for goods against several invoices and shared UTR/transaction reference numbers, claiming that payments had been made through NEFT.

Believing the payment details to be genuine, the firm released the goods to a driver or third-party transporter arranged by the accused.

However, verification of the bank account and transaction records revealed that the amounts had not been credited to the firm’s account, the complaint stated.

The complainant said attempts to contact the accused for clarification and payment had been unsuccessful. The person allegedly continued to promise payment each day while providing false details about name, address and bank transactions.

The complaint also stated that all calls and messages with the accused had taken place through WhatsApp, and the number was unresponsive to regular phone calls.

The complainant suspects that the payment references were false or misleading and that the firm was deliberately induced to release the goods without receiving payment.