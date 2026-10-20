Rain deficit: Farmers urged to shift from paddy to vegetables

Panaji: The Agriculture Department will soon issue an advisory urging farmers to stop paddy cultivation and take up vegetables and pulses wherever possible, as the state faces a water shortage due to a rainfall deficit.

Director of Agriculture Chandrahas Dessai said the department had estimated the losses suffered by farmers due to the rainfall deficit and was urging them to consider crops that require less water.

“So far, we have estimated the losses suffered by farmers due to the rain deficit. It is our request that wherever possible, farmers should start cultivating vegetables and pulses, as these crops require a minimum quantity of water,” Dessai said.

He said water availability varied from one area to another. While some places had no water for irrigation, others had large wells, lakes and springs that could be used to grow vegetables and pulses.

“There are places where there is no water, but there are also places where there are large wells, lakes and springs from where irrigation can be done for such crops,” he said.

The proposed advisory is intended to encourage farmers in areas with access to irrigation water to consider alternative crops instead of continuing with paddy cultivation.

The department’s request comes in view of the losses caused by the rainfall deficit and the need to consider crops that require less water. Depending on local conditions, farmers with access to wells, lakes and springs may be able to use these sources to irrigate vegetables and pulses.