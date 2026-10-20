From music to ‘Goenkarponn’, Goans celebrate shared identity in Saudi Arabia

Margao: Goans from across the Gulf gathered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on October 9 for the second annual World Goa Day celebration organised by the United Goans of Saudi Arabia (UGSA), bringing together members of the diaspora through music, food, dance and a shared connection to their homeland.

Held at the Novotel Hotel, the formal dinner and dance drew guests from Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as Riyadh and other parts of Saudi Arabia. The event was fully booked, with several attendees travelling long distances to meet fellow Goans.

“These gatherings help Goans stay connected, support one another and preserve their identity through language, traditions, music and food,” said UGSA president Edson Fernandes, a resident of Seraulim.

‘Goenkarponn’—the pride and spirit of being Goan—was a recurring theme at the gathering.

Fernandes spoke about the committee’s efforts to bring the community together through cultural, sporting, social and traditional events throughout the year.

“Committee members spent months preparing for the event,” he said.

Music and dance formed the main part of the evening. Singers Tammy and Roy travelled from Goa to perform, with Felly Gomes as the master of ceremonies. Local DJ VAX and a seven-member live band from the Philippines also performed.

Sayed Fazeel Ahmed, director of Sculpt Infra Arabia, was the chief guest, while Manob Das, managing director of Advanced Specialist & General Contracting Services, was the guest of honour. Fr Nelson Lobo, director of Faith Formation at AVONA, Kuwait, attended as the special guest and urged Goans to remain united, uphold human values and care for one another.

Fernandes also conveyed a message from Renee Barretto, co-founder of World Goa Day, who hails from Vasco and is now based in the United Kingdom. Barretto called on Goans across the world to come together as one global family, guided by collaboration, diversity, friendship and unity. She urged them to look beyond differences of politics, religion, creed, caste and village, and make unity a shared identity for Goans living abroad.