Sawant hits back at Rahul, defends Goa’s devp record

Panaji: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused

the BJP-led government in Goa of corruption, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday dismissed the political impact of Gandhi’s 10-minute walk in the state and called

the Congress-led yatra a “total failure”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sawant questioned why Gandhi had not highlighted the development work

undertaken by his government in Goa instead of making allegations against the ruling BJP.

“There is a need to show the people the development model of Goa. Many leaders have visited the state to study the Swayampurna Goa model and have seen its developmental progress. The way two airports and one port have been developed in the state is an example of this progress. There is no substance in the allegations being made,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said leaders such as Gandhi should think carefully before making statements against the Goa government.

Sawant further criticised Gandhi over the alleged disrespect shown to the traditional Kunbi shawl, a symbol of Goa’s cultural heritage and identity. Contrasting Gandhi’s conduct with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant said the Prime Minister had worn the traditional shawl throughout the programme.

“Rahul Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of the people of Goa by showing disrespect to the Kunbi shawl, a proud symbol of our heritage and identity. Goenkars will not forget this disregard for our traditions,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister maintained that Gandhi’s visit to Goa would make no political difference and again described the Congress-led yatra as a failure.

The remarks came amid a political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with Gandhi accusing the BJP-led government of corruption and Sawant defending his government’s development record while questioning the Congress leader’s allegations and conduct during his visit.