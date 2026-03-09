Parrikar proposes free parking for Panaji

Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, who has floated a panel for the March 11 Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) elections, has raised concerns over parking, traffic congestion and tourism-related issues in the city and suggested measures such as free parking and additional parking infrastructure.

Parrikar said paid parking was affecting small businesses and added that the current system generated little revenue for the city. “We want to make parking free. Paid parking is impacting small businesses,” he said.

He said the long-term solution lies in creating additional infrastructure such as multi-level parking facilities. Parrikar said locations such as the PWD garage could be used for high-density hydraulic smart parking systems.

Parrikar was speaking while carrying out what he described as a “soft launch” of his panel’s vision document.

He said a concise version of the document had already been distributed to candidates and households across different wards.

Parrikar said the manifesto is a four-page document with a QR code that allows residents to scan and access the complete vision document.

He also said the panel plans to enforce parking regulations and reserve certain spaces for local residents, particularly in areas near casinos where residents often struggle to find parking.

Parrikar said removing casinos was not within the jurisdiction of the CCP but added that the civic body could regulate issues such as light pollution caused by large LED advertisements on casino vessels.