Patradevi Martyrs’ Memorial ready, inauguration soon: CM

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the construction of the Patradevi

Martyrs’ Memorial has been completed and that it

will be inaugurated in the near future.

Paying tribute to the known and unknown martyrs and freedom fighters of Goa’s liberation struggle at the 80th Revolution Day function held at

Azad Maidan, Sawant said the memorial would honour nearly 33 martyrs from outside Goa who sacrificed their lives for the state’s

liberation.

“The memorial will honour nearly 33 martyrs from outside Goa who sacrificed their lives for Goa’s Liberation, besides countless Goan freedom fighters, as also it will serve as a symbol of their courage and contribution for the future generations,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Power Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Chief Secretary V Candavelou and Goa Freedom Fighters’ Association president Rohidas Desai laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Sawant also stated that Goa has implemented the National Education Policy and is developing five new colleges to strengthen higher education over the next 50 years.

“The upcoming institutions will focus on emerging sectors including law, forensic science, skill-based courses, digital learning

and experiential education,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is promoting tourism beyond beaches by encouraging heritage, eco, wellness and hinterland tourism while building a skilled workforce.

In his address, Raju stated that Goa has made remarkable progress since Liberation and is today recognised for its high literacy, strong social indicators, vibrant economy, rich culture and democratic values.

“As we celebrate our achievements, we must also look ahead at challenges such as environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, technological advancements and social inclusion, which require our collective attention,” the Governor said.

Desai thanked the Chief Minister for resolving various issues concerning freedom fighters and appreciated the government’s decision to recruit staff through the Staff Selection Commission.

As part of the programme, 27 eligible

candidates under the Scheme for Providing Employment in Government to the Children of Freedom Fighters were handed appointment letters.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition of archival records titled ‘Goa’s Struggle for Freedom’.

Speaking to reporters after the programme, Alemao criticised the government over corruption and unemployment and stated that the government was “on the ventilator” with only six months of its tenure remaining.

He further alleged that the government, which has ruled Goa for the past 15 years, has suppressed freedom of speech and called for a “revolution” against it.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to freedom fighters at

Azad Maidan.