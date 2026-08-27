Patradevi offers the most successful lesson in national cohesion: Rajnath

Pernem: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the martyrs’ memorial at Patradevi is not merely a monument of stone, but a living symbol of India’s collective national consciousness and an eternal testament to the fact that India is a living, breathing nation whose soul cannot be divided.

Speaking after inaugurating the Hutatma Smruti Smarak, a new memorial at the historic site in Pernem taluka, in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister Shripad Naik, and other dignitaries, Singh said, “In an era where regionalism, communalism, and casteism often dominate public discourse, Patradevi offers the most successful lesson in national cohesion.”

He emphasised that while there may be numerous identities that seem to divide us, there is only one supreme identity that unites us: our identity as Indians. This unity was demonstrated when the entire nation rallied for Goa’s freedom. The liberation of Goa was not a localised struggle; it was a national responsibility. Thousands of satyagrahis from across India marched toward Goa, fully aware that they could face imprisonment

or death. The sacred soil of Patradevi bore witness to this shared destiny, the Defence Minister said.

Karnail Singh Benipal, a 25-year-old youth from Punjab who had been married for only a few months, bared his chest before Portuguese bullets to shield his fellow satyagrahis. Sahodra Devi from Madhya Pradesh, even when struck by bullets, refused to let the tricolour fall from her hands, keeping the nation’s honour flying high. Satyagrahis like Chaudhary and many others from different corners of the nation joined the march, Singh recalled.

Stating that these sacrifices prove a fundamental truth, the Defence Minister said India’s borders are not merely drawn on maps; they are defined by the collective resolve of its people.

While emphasising peace and moral strength, Singh made a definitive statement regarding India’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights: “Peaceful efforts have their limits, and when a sovereign nation’s integrity is threatened, it has every right to use its full strength to defend itself. This national resolve culminated in Operation Vijay in 1961, where the Indian armed forces exhibited exemplary courage, discipline, and professionalism to liberate Goa in a swift campaign that became a benchmark in military history.”

Today, that legacy of valour is carried forward by a modern, highly capable force equipped with indigenous technologies, advanced fighter aircraft, state-of-the-art warships, and net-centric warfare capabilities, Singh added.

The Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi is set to become a national pilgrimage site, inspiring every visitor with the value of freedom and unity, he said.

The Defence Minister urged the youth of the nation not to treat visits to such monuments as mere selfie opportunities, but as moments to absorb a profound impression and take a solemn vow to build a stronger, self-reliant, and fully developed India.

Singh outlined India’s defence posture, stressing that India does not seek to threaten any nation, but has the capability to give a fitting response to any threat against its sovereignty and security.

Highlighting India’s transformation from 1961 to 2026, Singh said the country has risen from being one of the world’s weaker economies to becoming one of the top five global economies.

He attributed this progress partly to growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. India now produces fighter aircraft, warships, missiles, and advanced drone systems domestically, with defence production reaching an unprecedented Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Singh also spoke about India’s emergence as a major defence exporter. Defence exports, he said, have grown from a few hundred crores in 2014 to around Rs 50,000 crore today.

He noted that this progress has been accompanied by greater opportunities for Indian women, who are increasingly serving as fighter pilots, leading space missions, running startups, and contributing to the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister claimed that Goa’s freedom fighters were neglected and denied national recognition. He offered a sharp contrast between the developmental and historical approaches of past regimes and the current administration.

While Goa officially achieved liberation on December 19, 1961, genuine and comprehensive development began only in 2014 with the establishment of the ‘double-engine’ government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said.

Pre-BJP administrations, particularly during the decades before 2014, failed to accord proper national recognition, dignity, or support to the state’s freedom fighters and historical struggles, Sawant maintained.