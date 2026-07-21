Pilgrims en route to Pandharpur robbed of Rs 1.2L phones, cash

Mapusa: A group of devotees from Pirna on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage were allegedly robbed of cash, mobile phones and bags collectively worth around Rs 1.20 lakh near Miraj in Maharashtra.

Sources said the pilgrim group, Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Warkari Mandal, began its journey on July 11. The group was scheduled to reach Pandharpur after a 10-day walk.

On Sunday night, the group halted near the Miraj highway for rest. After having dinner they went to sleep. Some thieves took advantage of the situation to allegedly steal their bags containing cash, mobile phones and other belongings.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot, extended assistance to the pilgrims and informed police about the theft. A complaint was lodged at the Miraj police station and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, warkari Chandrakant Gawande appealed to fellow pilgrims to remain alert during the journey. The group subsequently resumed their journey towards Pandharpur.