Fraudsters exploiting AI e-challan rollout to spread malware: Cops

Margao: Following the Transport Department’s recent commissioning of artificial intelligence (AI)-based traffic management system to detect road violations, police have warned motorists about a phishing scam involving fake e-challan notices designed to compromise mobile phones and steal banking credentials.

According to senior police officials, fraudsters are sending text messages to motorists claiming they have been fined for a traffic violation. These messages contain links urging recipients to download an Android application package (APK) file, often disguised under names such as ‘Traffic_Challan.apk’.

“Downloading these APK files instantly infects the mobile phone with spyware. The malware intercepts SMS communications, giving attackers seamless access to the victim’s sensitive banking credentials and one-time passwords (OTPs),” a senior police official said.

Police said that the Transport Department never issues challan notifications through WhatsApp and does not distribute APK installation links.

To streamline the official automated system, the public has been requested to update and verify their mobile numbers using Aadhaar authentication. Motorists can complete the process by visiting the official portal at parivahan.gov.in.

Those facing technical difficulties may seek assistance at the nearest Transport Department or Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Authorities also said that the status of traffic fines should be checked only through the official government portal, echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

They urged citizens to report any suspicious financial activity or fraudulent communication to the nearest police station immediately.