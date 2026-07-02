125-day rural employment guarantee scheme rolls out

Special Correspondent

Panaji/Margao: The Goa government has notified the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-GRAM G (Goa) Scheme, 2026, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment every financial year to rural households whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work.

The scheme came into force on July 1 and will cover all rural areas of the state. The notification, dated June 29, was issued by the Department of Rural Development under the Central VB-GRAM G Act, 2025. It replaces the earlier employment framework and will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with funding shared between the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.

The notification provides for weekly wage payments, with payment to be made no later than a fortnight. Applicants who are not provided work within 15 days of applying will be entitled to a daily unemployment allowance, while delayed wage payments beyond the 16th day after muster roll closure will attract compensation.

The scheme introduces the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP), a participatory GIS-based local development plan integrated with the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack. Works undertaken under the scheme will focus on water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and mitigation of extreme weather events.

It also aims to promote convergence, saturation-driven planning and integrated government service delivery through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans linked with PM Gati Shakti.

The government has constituted the Goa State Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, headed by

the Chief Minister, and a State Level Steering Committee under the Chief Secretary. Project directors of the District Rural Development Agencies will serve as district programme coordinators.

Special Gramin Rozgar Guarantee cards will be issued to single women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, released bonded labourers, transgender persons and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). No works will be undertaken during 60 notified peak agricultural days.

The scheme also provides for biometric attendance, geo-tagging, e-muster rolls, weekly public disclosure of records, mandatory social audits every six months and the appointment of a District Ombudsperson. The use of contractors and labour-displacing machines has been prohibited.