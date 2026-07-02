K’taka min’s ex-driver found dead in Calangute resort

Calangute: A water sports businessman from Udupi and former driver of a Karnataka minister, Sandeep Salayam, was found dead in a resort in Calangute. Calangute police have registered a case of unnatural death

The exact cause of death remains unknown as the initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, said sources. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night.

Police said Salayam arrived in Goa from Udupi on Monday with his siblings and friends for a holiday. The group visited a casino on the day they arrived before travelling to Calangute on Tuesday morning. While his brother and friends checked into one hotel, Salayam checked into a resort at around 11.30 am with an unidentified woman.

According to the investigation, the woman left the resort alone at around 4 pm. When Salayam failed to answer his phone by 6 pm, his family and friends grew concerned and went to the resort. However, staff did not allow them to enter his room.

Later that night, his relatives returned. After the room was opened, Salayam was found lying dead inside. The resort management informed Calangute police.

During panchnama, police found liquor bottles and cigarette packets in the room.

Sources said Salayam had consumed a large quantity of alcohol at the casino and later at the resort. Police also found that the gold chain he was allegedly wearing was missing, adding another angle to the investigation.

The body was sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

As doctors could not ascertain the exact cause of death, samples have been preserved for forensic analysis to determine whether poisoning or any other foul play was involved.

Meanwhile, Calangute police have launched a search for the woman who checked into the resort with Salayam.

The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Paresh Sinari under the supervision of Police Inspector Laxmi Amonkar.