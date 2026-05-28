Water levels in major dams at moderate levels

Panaji: Water levels in major dams across the state remain at moderate levels ahead of the peak monsoon season, with the state’s largest reservoir, Selaulim dam, currently filled to 31 per cent capacity, according to the latest dam monitoring data.

Among the major reservoirs, Tillari Dam has recorded 34 per cent storage, with current water storage at 15,882.40 ha-m against its maximum capacity of 46,217 ha-m. The current water level stands at 89.58m against the full reservoir level of 113.2m.

Selaulim Dam, one of Goa’s primary drinking water sources, currently has storage of 7,296 ha-m, which is around 31 per cent of its total storage capacity of 23,436 ha-m. The reservoir level presently stands at 31.6 m compared to the full reservoir level of 41.15 m. The dam is also discharging water at 3 cumecs.

Anjunem Dam is filled to 16 per cent capacity, making it one of the lowest-filled reservoirs in the state. Current storage at the dam is 721.7 ha-m against its total capacity of 4,483 ha-m.

Among the smaller reservoirs, Chapoli Dam has reached 42 per cent capacity, while Gaunem Dam stands at 44 per cent.

Amthane Dam currently has the highest storage percentage among the listed dams at 55 per cent capacity. Panchawadi Dam is presently filled to 26 per cent capacity.

Officials are expecting reservoir levels to improve further with the advancement of the southwest monsoon over the region in the coming weeks.