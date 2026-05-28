At 28.5°C, Panaji records warmest May night since 2011

Panaji: Panaji on Wednesday recorded one of its warmest May nights since 2011, with the minimum temperature touching 28.5°C — 2.2°C above normal — according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD data, the highest minimum temperature recorded in Goa during May was 29.3°C on May 20, 2016. The same temperature was recorded again on May 7, 2020. This was followed by 29°C recorded on May 14, 2017 and again during May 2026.

The latest temperature of 28.5°C now joins a list of unusually warm May nights in the state, including 28.7°C recorded on May 22, 2015, 28.2°C on May 2, 2013 and 28.1°C on May 8, 2018.

Meteorologists said warm nights have become more frequent over the past decade, particularly during May.

“Humidity levels have remained persistently high, resulting in heat retention even after sunset,” an IMD official said. The official said weak local winds and cloud cover also contributed to the conditions.

The IMD said that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intermittent thunderstorms and pre-monsoon showers are likely over the next few days. Day temperatures are expected to remain around 32°C to 33°C, while minimum temperatures may stay between 26°C and 28°C.