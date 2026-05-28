Sirlim hit-and-run stirs public, political anger over rental vehicle business

‘Roads have turned hazardous due to rental bikes, cars in Goa’

Panjim: Chairman of the Media & Communication Department of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Amarnath Panjikar, on Saturday criticised the BJP government over the increase in accidents involving rent-a-car and rent-a-bike vehicles across Goa.

Panjikar said several people have died and many others have suffered serious injuries due to “the government’s failure to regulate and monitor the vehicle rental business in the state”.

“Vehicles are rented after verification of a valid driving licence, but in several cases the person driving or riding the vehicle is not the licence holder and may lack driving skills and knowledge of traffic regulations. This has made Goa’s roads hazardous,” he said. The government, he alleged, has failed to introduce verification systems, digital tracking mechanisms and accountability standards for rental vehicle operators.

Panjikar alleged that despite repeated accidents and public concern, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and officials of the Transport Department have remained inactive. “Their priority does not appear to be public safety or the prevention of road accidents,” he said.

“Will the government take responsibility for loss of lives arising from administrative shortcomings?”

He demanded corrective measures, including mandatory biometric and digital verification of all individuals using rented vehicles, strict enforcement to ensure only licensed persons drive or ride rented vehicles,

GPS monitoring, accountability mechanisms for rental agencies, surprise inspections and penalties for violations, and a safety audit of all rent-a-car and rent-a-bike operators in Goa.

Enforce speed governors, place age curbs for drivers

Margao: In the aftermath of Tuesday’s hit-and-run case at Sirlim, which was captured on the dash camera of a moving car, public concern and anger over the rise in road accidents involving rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike vehicles is mounting.

Citizens and safety activists have urged the Transport Department to impose stricter regulations on rental vehicles, including age cap and speed governors.

One citizen, Walter D’Souza, said Goan roads are relatively open compared to those in metropolitan and semi-metropolitan cities.

“This often tempts thrill-seeking tourists to drive at high speeds, leading to accidents and putting the lives of locals at risk,” said D’Souza, adding that the Sirlim case is a classic example.

“There is need to fit all rent-a-cab vehicles with speed governors, limiting speeds to not more than 50 km per hour,” he said.

Family members of the woman injured in the Sirlim accident said the Transport Department should consider imposing an age cap for tourists driving high-powered vehicles.

Those below 25 lack road maturity and tend to drive recklessly, putting others at risk, they said. The responsibility should be placed on rent-a-cab operators, they said.

“A large number of accidents are caused by tourists who are completely unfamiliar with Goan roads. Tourists lack knowledge about our narrow, winding roads, steep slopes and sharp blind spots. This makes increases the likelihood of them being involved in accidents,” a local said.

Endorsing similar views, Dominic Noronha said tourists come in a vacation mindset and often lack responsibility and maturity, which leads to reckless driving and such incidents. He said the government should revise rules and increase the minimum driving age to 25, as followed in some European countries, so that drivers have greater maturity and responsibility on the road.

Attempt to murder charge sets precedent, says Altone

Margao: Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa on Friday hailed police action in arresting a 19-year-old Pune native, Swaraj Jagtap, and slapping attempt to murder charges against him, saying the case should set a precedent for tourists who drive recklessly in Goa.

Speaking to reporters after meeting SP Sidhant Shirodkar, D’Costa said the police were right in invoking attempt to murder charges as the youth drove recklessly on the shoulder of the road and hit a woman, who suffered grievous injuries and was miraculously saved.

“This is a very good thing as it sets an example and the message should go loud and clear to unruly tourists. Goa is a tourist destination and we are not against tourism. But we do not want such tourists who under the influence of alcohol create such nuisance,” he said.

D’Costa said the government should take serious note and put an end to such incidents, adding that the transport minister had stated that no further permits would be issued for rent-a-cab vehicles, but they continue to be registered, leaving Goans to suffer.