Dozens of undeclared chemical weapons found in Syria, says OPCW

The Hague: Dozens of previously undeclared chemical bombs and rockets left over from when then-President Bashar Assad ruled Syria have been found in the country in the past few weeks, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a report Wednesday. The OPCW, the global chemical weapons watchdog based in The Hague, said in its May report that its inspectors were able to inspect “high-priority undeclared locations” since the start of month.

“Dozens of undeclared chemical munitions such as aerial bombs and rockets… Have been found at several of these undeclared locations,” the report said.

When Syria joined the OPCW in 2013, it claimed chemical weapons were present at 26 locations in the country, but the watchdog has said it has reason to believe the country has an additional 100 sites.

Following the overthrow of Assad in December 2024, the government under interim-President Ahmad al-Sharaa has pledged to destroy any remaining chemical weapons from the Assad regime.

While speaking to the OPCW in The Hague last year, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani asked for help from the international community in ridding his country of the illegal munitions. Syria’s new rulers have committed to destroy any remains of the chemical weapons programme developed under the Assad regime.

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 to ward off the threat of airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of Damascus. Assad’s government denied using chemical weapons, but the OPCW previously has said that it found evidence of their repeated use by Syria in the grinding civil war.

The organisation also has found that the Islamic State group used chemical weapons during the war