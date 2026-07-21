Youth lead candlelight march in Panaji backing Wangchuk

Panaji: A large number of people, predominantly youth and students, participated in a peaceful candlelight solidarity march in the city on Monday in support of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The march, organised by the NGO ‘Uzwaad – The Rays of Hope,’ began at the Miramar Circle and proceeded to the Azad Maidan, where participants expressed their support for Wangchuk.

Dressed in black and carrying candles and placards, the participants called for transparency, justice and reforms in the education system. They also raised slogans including ‘Hamein Insaaf Chahiye’ (We want justice) and ‘Tanashahi Nahin Chalegi’ (dictatorship will not work).

The organisers described the event as a non-partisan citizens’ vigil focused on student welfare and solidarity with Wangchuk.

Earlier, social activists staged a one-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan in support of Wangchuk.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa chief Valmiki Naik, along with their supporters, joined the social activists during the hunger strike.

AAP said that the government’s intention to make this “the last democratic protest in history” and destroy the morale of the youth had completely failed.

“The AAP has extended full support and solidarity with students and youth protesting at the Jantar Mantar who have reignited the spirit of India’s democracy by carrying out a non-violent movement demanding the resignation of the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan,” Naik said.

He also condemned the Union government for “forcefully” lifting Wangchuk and taking him to a hospital.