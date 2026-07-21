LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Spain triumphs

Reigning European champions Spain became FIFA World Cup 2026 champions by defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Though Spain dominated throughout, they had to wait until the 106th minute to break through Emiliano Martinez’s brilliance. Nico Williams nodded down Pedro Porro’s cross, and Ferran Torres fired home the winner. Argentina pushed hard for an equaliser after conceding in extra time, but the clock ran out. Reduced to ten men after Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card at the end of normal time, they still battled until the end. It was a sad day for Lionel Messi, who hoped to end his final World Cup on a winning note after inspiring Argentina again. Yet, win or lose, Messi will always be remembered and loved for his extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to football, alongside legends Pele and Diego Maradona.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Bidding adieu to Jennifer

In the passing of Jennifer Monserrate after a prolonged illness, Goa, and Taleigao in particular, has lost a compassionate, caring and magnanimous philanthropist who was ever ready to help the needy in their times of distress. For the people of Taleigao especially, no tribute would be enough to this three-time MLA and former cabinet minister. Personally, it is a great loss for her husband Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate and their two sons, Rohit and Amit, and has plunged the people of Taleigao into deep mourning. I remember writing a message for her on the inauguration of the new Our Lady of Rosary Church at Caranzalem in a monthly tabloid that brought out a special supplement for the occasion. May her soul rest in eternal peace. The prayers of those she selflessly served will bring solace to her bereaved family.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

Sindhu’s feat

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has ended her two-year title drought by emerging victorious in the BMW super 750 Japan Open which was her first super 750 title as well. The past two years have been forgettable for Sindhu as she has not been able to make an impact in major tournaments leave alone lifting titles. But at Tokyo on Sunday, the Indian star was at her scintillating best against world champion and her long time rival Akane Yamaguchi. The 31-year-old has silenced all those who doubted her international longevity. The star shuttler has worked hard to reach where she is now. She has the uncanny knack of bouncing back with a bang when people begin to doubt her motivation and fitness. On her day Sindhu cannot put a foot wrong. Blessed with oodles of talent, Sindhu should be brimming with belief after the Japan Open crown.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Farmers in distress

The sluggish monsoon has left farmers anxious about the fate of their crops. Paddy fields, vegetable farms, and horticultural plantations in Goa have already begun showing signs of moisture stress. If the dry conditions persist, crop yields are likely to decline sharply, affecting the state’s agricultural output and food security. Meteorologists had warned that the El Niño phenomenon could adversely affect this year’s southwest monsoon, leading to below-normal rainfall in many regions. The state government has assured that if farmers seek compensation for crop loss they will be granted. This assurance is welcome, but the magnitude of the crisis calls for a broader and more proactive response. Rather than waiting for individual claims after crops have completely failed, the government should consider announcing a comprehensive relief package for all affected farmers. Such a package could include direct financial assistance, subsidised seeds for replanting wherever possible, interest relief on agricultural loans and support for irrigation facilities. Immediate intervention would help prevent further distress and enable farmers to prepare for the next cultivation cycle.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Unending NEET crisis

After the paper leak controversy forced a re-examination, fresh reports now allege shocking discrepancies in NEET UG 2026 results. One student reportedly expected 522 marks based on the official answer key but was awarded only 95. Another family alleges that the OMR sheet uploaded by NTA wasn’t even the student’s, with an expected score of around 702 reduced to just 87. These allegations expose the non-credibility of the entire NEET examination system. The Ministry of Education and the NTA were expected to restore public trust after the paper leak. Instead, students are once again talking about court cases, incorrect scorecards, and uncertainty over their futures. An examination that determines the careers of lakhs of students cannot afford repeated failures in security, evaluation, or transparency. Every allegation deserves a time-bound, independent investigation, and every genuine error must be corrected immediately.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim