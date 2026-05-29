PM Modi likely to open Porvorim flyover in Sept-Oct

CM Sawant invites him to also inaugurate Kunbi village

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the Goa government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state during September–October to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key infrastructure and development projects.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Altinho after returning from New Delhi, Sawant said he held detailed discussions with the Prime Minister and other Union ministers on a range of issues concerning Goa, including noise pollution restrictions, sand mining regulations and healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the elevated corridor at Porvorim, which is slated for completion by September this year. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kunbi village project in Sanguem, alongside several projects jointly undertaken by the central and state governments. Foundation stones for upcoming projects are also likely to be laid during the proposed visit.

Sawant said that he raised concerns with the Prime Minister regarding restrictions related to noise pollution norms, stating that these regulations are adversely affecting Goa’s entertainment, tourism and hospitality sectors. He highlighted that destination weddings, which once contributed significantly to the state’s tourism economy, are increasingly shifting to other countries due to strict sound restrictions. The Chief Minister stressed the need for amendments to the relevant laws to provide relief to Goa’s entertainment industry while maintaining environmental balance.

Additionally, Sawant discussed the issue of sand mining with the Prime Minister, highlighting the difficulties the state faces due to stringent Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. He said that these restrictions have severely affected the availability of sand for construction activities, and sought support from the Centre to address the issue.

During his Delhi visit, Sawant also met with Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the inauguration and commissioning of the ESI Medical College and Hospital in Margao, which is expected to strengthen healthcare and medical education facilities in Goa. Furthermore, Sawant said that Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will visit Panaji in June this year to inaugurate the Captain of Ports building.