Siddaramaiah resigns as K’taka CM, declines Cong’s RS offer

D K Shivakumar likely to be successor

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday resigned from the Karnataka Chief Minister’s position, two days after the party high command asked him to step down, ending days of intense power tussle with deputy D K Shivkumar and clearing the way for the leadership change in the state.

Flanked by his deputy and probable successor Shivakumar, and other cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah addressed a packed press conference shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor’s Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here. Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation in the absence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was out of the state.

“I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister’s post,” the 77-year-old leader told reporters, while expressing confidence that the Governor would accept his resignation as per constitutional provisions. Siddaramaiah also said that he had made it clear time and again that he would resign whenever the high command instructed him to do so. He claimed that he “politely declined” the Congress high command’s Rajya Sabha seat offer, asserting that he would remain in active politics for at least the remaining two years of his term as Varuna constituency MLA.

Hours after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, left separately for New Delhi on Thursday. In the national capital, the two leaders are expected to meet the Congress high command to discuss the modalities of forming the new ministry in the state.

According to party sources, discussions related to the selection of the new Congress Legislature Party leader, the composition of the ministry and other organisational matters, including the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president’s post currently held by Shivakumar, are likely to take place during the Delhi visit. The party sources said clarity on these issues may emerge within a day or two.

The special flight carrying Siddaramaiah, his son Yathindra and party national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala besides others made a landing in Jaipur instead of New Delhi due to bad weather on Thursday, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s supporters staged protests in several parts of the state against his resignation. Emotional scenes were witnessed at Siddaramaiah’s official residence in Bengaluru as a large group of supporters almost surrounded him, asking him not to resign.

Celebrations were seen near Shivakumar’s residence following indications that he will be the next chief minister of the state. Several Congress leaders and legislators visited Shivakumar’s residence to greet him.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the coveted chief minister’s post after Congress won the May 2023 assembly election. The party then managed to convince Shivakumar and made him the deputy CM.

Reports at the time suggested a compromise based on a “rotational chief minister formula,” under which Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years, but there was no official confirmation from the party or the two leaders.

Earlier in the day at a breakfast hosted at his residence for cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah informed ministers of his decision to step down and stated that Shivakumar would be his successor as per the directions of the Congress high command, said several ministers, who were present during the meeting.

When questioned about the next Chief Minister during the press conference, Siddaramaiah said, “whoever the legislature party and the high command decides will be the Chief Minister of the state”.

Asked about Shivakumar becoming chief minister, his brother and former Congress MP D K Suresh said, “Let’s all wait for the party decision.”

In a picture shared by the Chief Minister’s Office from the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah was seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar. In another, Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah and taking his blessings. A few ministers became emotional during the breakfast meeting, according to sources.