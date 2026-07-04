Police draw up roadmap to eliminate drug menace

We will take stern action in offences: IGP

Panaji: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Keshav Ram Chaurasia on Friday said the Goa Police have prepared a three-year roadmap to eradicate the drug menace through enforcement, awareness and capacity building.

Stating that drug addiction has devastating consequences for families, society and the nation, Chaurasia said the police would take stern action in drug-related offences.

Addressing the winners of the drawing, painting, slogan-writing and reel-making competitions organised by the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Goa Police to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 at the police headquarters, Chaurasia congratulated all the participants for supporting the anti-drug campaign.

“It has been a major objective of the Goa Police from the beginning to ensure that the youth and school-going children are constructively engaged and help spread the message of our ongoing campaign against drugs in society,” Chaurasia said.

“We all know that addiction has the power to destroy not just an individual, but also families, society and the nation. It is therefore essential to eradicate this problem at its root. The Goa Police are fully committed to this mission, and we have prepared a roadmap for the next three years under which we will take the strictest possible action against the drug menace,” he said.

He added that the police would make every effort through enforcement, awareness and capacity building to eliminate drug addiction from Goa.

Chaurasia said the police are also actively participating in the government of India’s flagship Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

“The Goa Police will continue to organise drug awareness programmes and reach out to society through all possible creative means,” he said.

Chaurasia spoke about the Narcotics Control Bureau’s MANAS helpline (1933).

He said said anyone seeking assistance related to drug addiction or rehabilitation, or wishing to share information about drug-related activities, could contact the helpline. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and appropriate action would be taken.

Among those present at the function were DIG Ved Prakash Surya and superintendents of police Sunita Sawant, Nerlon Albuquerque and Jivba Dalvi.