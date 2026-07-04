Rapid composting units to be set up across state: CM

Sankhali: In a major initiative to make waste management in Goa more scientific, efficient and environmentally sustainable, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that the government will set up Nisargaruna rapid composting units in a phased manner across all municipalities and village panchayats.

To ensure the project’s successful implementation, the government will organise hands-on demonstrations and specialised training for local self-government bodies.

A statewide awareness campaign will also be launched to promote proper segregation and collection of wet waste for conversion into high-quality organic manure within 24 to 48 hours, instead of dumping it on roadsides or sending it to landfill sites.

Sawant made the announcement during his inspection of the Nisargaruna rapid composting facility at Bicholim, established jointly by the state government, Sampurnearth Foundation and IndiGo Airlines.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the composting process and interacted with officials on the technology. He also issued directions for the phased expansion of the project across the state.

Sawant said rapid urbanisation has made waste management one of the biggest challenges facing cities and towns. He said biodegradable waste should be converted into valuable organic compost rather than merely disposed of, creating both environmental and economic benefits.

He stressed that every municipality and village panchayat should ensure segregation of waste at source and process wet waste locally, eliminating the need to transport biodegradable waste over long distances.

According to the Chief Minister, processing waste at the point of generation reduces transportation costs, fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, foul odour and environmental pollution, while improving cleanliness and providing relief to nearby residents.

Chief Minister’s advisor and scientist Dr Sharad Kale explained that the process begins with segregated wet waste treated with a specially developed microbial culture. The waste is then shredded into a uniform mixture and placed in an aerated windrow for about 24 hours to regulate moisture. The partially processed material is subsequently transferred to trays or crates, where composting is completed over the next 24 hours.

He said the process produces odour-free, stable and nutrient-rich organic compost within 24 to 48 hours, making it suitable for agriculture, horticulture and gardening.

Dr Kale added that the technology keeps recyclable dry waste such as paper, plastic, glass and metal uncontaminated, improving recycling efficiency and increasing its commercial value. He also said the process significantly reduces methane emissions from decomposing organic waste, helping mitigate climate change, and could create opportunities for carbon credits in the future.

Sawant said the initiative was not merely a waste management project but a significant step towards realising the vision of ‘Clean Goa, Green Goa’. He said awareness campaigns, live demonstrations and training programmes would be organised across municipalities, village panchayats, educational institutions, residential complexes and commercial establishments to encourage widespread adoption of the technology.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to stop indiscriminate dumping of waste on roadsides and instead practise proper segregation and responsible disposal of household waste.

Among those present were Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Dr Kale, Goa Waste Management Corporation managing director Harish Hadkonkar and others.