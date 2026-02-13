Ponda sees series of thefts; temples, bungalow burgled

Ponda: A series of thefts were reported in Ponda taluka in the early hours of Wednesday, with miscreants targeting two temples and a bungalow and decamping with property valued at around Rs 5 lakh. The incidents came to light on Thursday morning.

The thefts occurred at temples in Par-Usgao and Dhavali, while a bungalow near Bori Circle on the Ponda–Margao highway was also burgled. Gold ornaments and donation boxes were stolen from the temples, while valuables were taken from the bungalow.

Ponda police said the thieves entered the Bhavani Siddhapurush temple at Par-Usgao late on Wednesday night by cutting the iron bars of a window. They broke open the donation box, entered the garbhagriha and stole ancient gold ornaments adorning the deity. The theft was discovered when the priest arrived to open the temple in the morning. CCTV footage captured a suspect wearing a helmet, leading police to suspect that the thieves arrived on a two-wheeler.

In another incident, the Satyanarayan temple at Dhavali was broken into through the main door. The donation box was forced open and around Rs 10,000 in cash was stolen.

The third theft took place at a bungalow belonging to former Borim sarpanch Luis Costa, located near the roadside at Borim Circle. The thieves broke the main door lock and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.3 lakh, Rs 20,000 in cash and around 20 bottles of premium foreign liquor valued at approximately Rs 60,000. The stolen jewellery included a gold chain, ring and earrings.

Costa is currently living abroad with his wife. His mother and son reside in the house during the day. Police suspect the theft was carried out after the suspects learned that the elderly woman had gone to her native place at night.