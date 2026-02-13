Turbulence over Dabolim flights

As per Union Cabinet, both airports in Goa will continue, says Godinho

Vasco: Panchayat Minister and Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho on Thursday said that the Union Cabinet has already decided that both Dabolim and Mopa airports in Goa will remain permanently operational.

“After receiving information that the GMR company, which operates Mopa airport, was lobbying and making moves against Dabolim airport, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade, I met the Union Defence Minister and once again obtained assurances that Dabolim airport would continue permanently,” said Godinho.

He said they submitted a memorandum to Singh explaining the importance of both airports for Goa’s tourism development and overall interests. Godinho said Singh assured them that both airports would remain permanently operational, and reiterated that the Union Cabinet had already taken a decision to this effect.

On Wednesday Godinho accused GMR, the concessionaire operating Manohar International Airport at Mopa, of attempting to weaken Dabolim Airport to advance its commercial interests. “Some opposition members are quick to make baseless allegations and spread false rumours. Along with Dabolim Airport continuing permanently, the Centre is taking various steps for the development of Dabolim,” Godinho said.

He said that earlier too, in the interest of Dabolim Airport, he had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on several occasions and had received assurances that Dabolim airport would always remain operational.

Following fresh assurances from the Centre that Dabolim airport will continue permanently, office-bearers and members of the United Taximen Association, which operates black-and-yellow passenger taxis at Dabolim Airport, met Godinho on Thursday to thank him.