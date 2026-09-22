Porvorim corridor ban leaves bike commuters facing traffic congestion

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji : Two-wheeler commuters, particularly those from Porvorim, are bearing the brunt of traffic congestion following the government’s decision to restrict bikes from using the new six-lane elevated corridor.

The Porvorim corridor, built to ease traffic between Panaji and Mapusa, has left daily two-wheeler users back on congested service roads.

Within 24 hours of the corridor being opened to traffic, a crash claimed two lives. Following the accident, the government banned two-wheelers on the corridor and closed entry and exit points towards the Atal Setu side.

The 5.15-km Porvorim elevated corridor, built at an estimated cost of Rs 641.46 crore, was expected to improve connectivity and reduce congestion on the busy Panaji-Mapusa route.

Priyanka Pednekar, a schoolteacher who travels daily from Corlim, Old Goa, to Mapusa, said the restriction had affected bike riders, particularly middle-class commuters who depend on two-wheelers for work.

“We can understand the restrictions on Atal Setu as it is built at a great height and the wind speeds are also high. But what is wrong with the Porvorim corridor? When it was opened, we travelled on it and found it quite good and convenient,” she said.

Shivangi Parab, who commutes by bike to Panaji for work, said she had expected the flyover to reduce her travel time and help her reach her office by 10 am.

With two-wheelers barred, commuters have had to return to the old roads and navigate through traffic, she said.

Frequent traveller Michael Fernandes termed the situation “complete mismanagement” of the flyover and said proper systems should have been put in place.

The road was already narrow and the diversions in the middle added to the problems, he said, adding that two-wheelers should not be banned but the arrangements should have been planned better.

Imamsab, who travels by bike for work, said he and his brother used two-wheelers every day and that allowing bikes on the flyover would make their travel easier. Without access for two-wheelers, he said, the infrastructure would be of little use to common people.

Sneha Bandodkar, a Porvorim resident, called for the corridor to be opened with proper management.

“Accidents are scary. We cannot wait for people to die before better facilities are provided,” she said.

She also said the arrangements should have been planned before the inauguration.

“Porvorim residents, who have faced traffic problems for years, were now getting no benefit from the flyover,” she said.