Raia Sporting defeat CAC Cansaulim 3-2

Dramapur: Raia Sporting Club booked their place in the semifinals of the 47th St Joseph Festival Cup with a 3-2 win over CAC Cansaulim at Dramapur football ground on Monday.

CAC Cansaulim took the lead through Jeremy Barretto in the 14th minute, but Raia hit back through Sidney Gauncar, who scored twice in the 26th and 39th minutes to put his side 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Aloysius Mesquita restored parity for Cansaulim in the 46th minute, but Raia regained the lead four minutes later when Swedon Barbosa struck in the 50th minute to seal a 3-2 victory.