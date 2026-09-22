Aryan’s fifty steadies Goa

Visitors reach 143/5 in reply to Chhattisgarh’s 330

Panaji: Goa reached 143/5 in reply to Chhattisgarh’s 330 on the second day of their Gujarat Cricket Association U-23 multi-day practice match at Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’ in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

Resuming on 210/4, Chhattisgarh added 120 runs before being bowled out in 96.2 overs. Shashwat Sharda scored 67, while Shobhit Sharma added 68.

Off-spinner Rudresh Sharma led Goa’s attack with 4/118, supported by Anuj Yadav’s 3/82. Rahul Vishwakarma and Fardin Khan took one wicket each.

Goa slipped to 13/2 before Aman Dhooper and Dishank Prabhu Misquin steadied the innings with a 53-run third-wicket stand. Dhooper made 30 and Dishank 33. Captain Aryan Narvekar then held the innings together, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 77 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Pradnesh Gaonkar contributed 18.

Chhattisgarh’s Manraj Singh Dhillon claimed all five Goa wickets to fall, finishing with 5/53. Goa trail by 187 runs with one day remaining.