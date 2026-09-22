Women in Blue eye successive gold

They take on Sri Lanka in the cricket final today

Nisshin: India’s continental dominance will be put to another test when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side takes on Sri Lanka in the Asian Games women’s cricket final here on Tuesday.

The Indian women have looked in commanding touch, brushing aside Japan and Bangladesh in their two matches on the way to the summit clash. A victory would extend their recent dominance after they defeated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Sri Lanka, however, will enter the contest with confidence after overcoming Pakistan in a challenging chase, with captain Chamari Athapaththu leading the way with a sublime 82 off 50 balls.

India’s batting has been led by openers in devastating form, particularly Shafali Verma, while the team has continued to experiment with the number three position. G Kamalini and Bharti Fulmali have both been tried there during the tournament, with Kamalini yet to make a substantial contribution.

Harmanpreet was not at her fluent best during the Asia Cup and will look to make an impact in the final.

The bowling attack has been equally impressive, with spinners claiming most of the wickets in India’s opening matches. Deepti Sharma has led the way, ably supported by Shree Charani, while Nandani Sharma has stood out among the pacers.

MATCH STARTS@10.30 AM