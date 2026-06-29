DREAM DASHED

London: India’s inconsistent Women’s T20 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment as six-time champions Australia eased to a six-wicket victory on Sunday to book a semifinal berth and eliminate Harmanpreet Kaur’s side from the tournament.

Chasing 171, Australia overcame an early wobble through a magnificent 100-run fourth-wicket partnership between the experienced Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. Perry struck a classy 56 off 38 balls, while Gardner blasted an unbeaten 53 from just 29 deliveries as Australia reached the target in 19 overs.

India had made encouraging inroads after removing Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney cheaply, reducing Australia to 68 for three. But the bowlers failed to maintain control as Perry and Gardner dominated the middle overs with contrasting yet equally effective approaches.

Earlier, India posted 170 for four after Harmanpreet produced a captain’s knock of 56 from only 27 balls, including three successive sixes in the final over. Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) added 66, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 34.

However, India’s innings lacked urgency through the middle overs, leaving them short of what proved to be a winning total. The defeat ended India’s campaign with six points, while Australia finished atop Group 1 with a perfect record and South Africa also advanced to the semifinals.